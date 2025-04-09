CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after a crash between an MBTA Commuter Rail train and a tractor-trailer in Canton Wednesday, officials said.

At around 1:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the railroad crossing on Pine Street when a 911 caller reported the collision, according to the Canton Fire Department.

One occupant on the train suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the department said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

“The truck was coming from Bolivar Street, driving along Pine Street, heading toward Stoughton, when the train hit the truck,” Canton Fire Chief Wendell Robery said in a statement. “Luckily, the driver is okay.”

Canton police posted photos on X showing the jackknifed truck against the front of the train.

Pine Street was closed as authorities were on scene, police said.

A bus picked up the remaining passengers on the train, according to the fire department.

