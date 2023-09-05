HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash into a wooded area in Hanover, local fire officials said.

The Hanover Fire Department in a post on social media said the crash happened in the parking lot of a Shaw’s store off Columbia Road. Photos shared around 1 p.m. showed a pickup truck wedged against a tree.

One person was trapped inside the truck after the crash and had to be freed using extrication equipment and chainsaws, according to the fire department, before they were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said crews remained on scene as of around 1 p.m.

