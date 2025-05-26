BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing Monday afternoon in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, police said.

At around 2:23 p.m., officers responded to 58 Summer St. for a report of a person stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)