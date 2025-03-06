ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a house fire in Rockport Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters said smoke was coming out of the attic when they arrived at the home on Granite Street.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with burns to his face, firefighters said.

“My son said he came out of the shower and his bedroom was on fire,” said the mother of one of the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

