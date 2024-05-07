BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover car crash near Boston University on Commonwealth Avenue, police said.

At around 1:35 p.m., two cars crashed with one flipping over at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Buick Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

People in both cars sustained minor injuries, and one person who was in the flipped car was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the BU Police Department announced that drivers in the area should “expect traffic delays” for about an hour, according to a post on X.

At 2:22 p.m., BU Police posted that the traffic on Commonwealth Avenue had cleared.

BU ALERT: Traffic on Commonwealth Ave. is open again, Thank you, https://t.co/RzsBgLiado — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) May 7, 2024

BU ALERT: Please expect delays on Commonwealth Ave… Due to a motor vehicle accident at 915 Comm Ave, please expect traffic delays for the next hour. https://t.co/6JOGUdm0AW — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) May 7, 2024

