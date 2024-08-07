MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Malden Wednesday, sources said.

The incident happened late Wednesday morning and prompted a large police investigation on Summer Street that continued early Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed there was one victim related to the investigation but did not immediately share any further information.

Sources said a shooting took place in the parking garage of an apartment complex and said the public was not in danger as of around 12:30 p.m.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 12 p.m. and spotted investigators appearing to focus on a parking garage outside the apartment complex.

Authorities roped off a car with crime scene tape and appeared to also be looking through a patio area with outdoor furniture.

On the ground, authorities were seen searching through nearby bushes and lawns. One investigator appeared to find a wallet and remove it. A K9 unit was also brought in to support the investigation.

A representative of the apartment complex at the center of this investigation also said there was no public safety threat.

Apartment complex residents said they were never told to evacuate their homes but said they were concerned about the large police presence.

“I was told that somebody got shot up on the roof deck,” said resident Darlene Concannon. “…And the person got shot, ran through the building and collapsed on the first floor.”

“Some people are saying he was killed,” Concannon said. “Some people are saying he wasn’t. But there was a lot of blood everywhere.”

