MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Malden Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting happened near 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Summer Street. Malden police at a press conference said the victim was shot in the torso and said there was no danger to the public.

Sources told 7NEWS the injuries were non-life-threatening.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 12 p.m. and spotted investigators appearing to focus on a parking garage outside the apartment complex.

Authorities roped off a car with crime scene tape and appeared to also be looking through a patio area with outdoor furniture.

On the ground, authorities were seen searching through nearby bushes and lawns. One investigator appeared to find a wallet and remove it. A K9 unit was also brought in to support the investigation.

A representative of the apartment complex at the center of this investigation also said there was no public safety threat.

Malden police did not share any additional information about the person who was shot.

Though investigators recovered a gun in connection with the shooting, officials said they had no one in custody as of around 1:50 p.m.

Apartment complex residents said they were never told to evacuate their homes but said they were concerned about the large police presence.

“I was told that somebody got shot up on the roof deck,” said resident Darlene Concannon. “…And the person got shot, ran through the building and collapsed on the first floor.”

“Some people are saying he was killed,” Concannon said. “Some people are saying he wasn’t. But there was a lot of blood everywhere.”

Police said the victim in this shooting was found in an apartment.

Investigators remained on scene into the afternoon and were at one point seen taking bags of evidence out of the apartment building.

Crews cleared the scene near 1 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)