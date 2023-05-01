BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot and taken to a hospital Monday after a shooting in Roxbury, police said.

Boston police said they were called to the scene on Dudley Street around 8:15 p.m.

Crews remained on scene shortly after 10 p.m. as an investigation appeared to focus on the area of a large apartment complex.

There was no information available as of around 10 p.m. on the condition of the person who was hospitalized.

Police have asked anyone with information on this incident to reach out.

