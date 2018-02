BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials transported one person to the hospital following a shooting in South Boston.

The victim was shot in the chest, officials said.

Police were on the scene at Patterson Way and Rev. Burke Street.

A large area of the street was roped off with caution tape.

