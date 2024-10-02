WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Worcester, police said.

The shooting happened near 2:15 p.m. in the area of Heroult Road.

A police spokesperson confirmed one man was shot and taken to the hospital. There was no immediate update on the man’s condition or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

While the investigation continued, SKY7-HD spotted several police officers gathered outside a home on Heroult Road. Investigators were seen speaking to people in the area.

Police did not immediately say whether they made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)