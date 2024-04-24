DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at TechBoston Academy in Dorchester, police said.

The injured person is expected to survive, according to police.

The school, which serves students in grades six through 12, is on Peacevale Road in Boston.

