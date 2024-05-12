WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Wareham early Saturday morning that prompted emergency crews to rush a person to the hospital by helicopter.
Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run with injury on Cranberry Highway around 12:30 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wareham police.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)