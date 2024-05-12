WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Wareham early Saturday morning that prompted emergency crews to rush a person to the hospital by helicopter.

Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run with injury on Cranberry Highway around 12:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wareham police.

