WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Wareham early Saturday morning that prompted emergency crews to rush a person to the hospital by helicopter.

Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run with injury on Cranberry Highway around 12:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wareham police.

