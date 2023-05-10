COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital and another person was issued a criminal summons after a crash in Cohasset Wednesday, police said.

Police said emergency crews responded to the intersection of Route 3A and Beachwood Street around 1:20 p.m., where they found a Subaru car resting on its side with a 73-year-old man trapped inside.

SKY7-HD over the scene after the crash captured video of at least one other vehicle with its front bumper pulled off.

In a statement, Cohasset police said witnesses told them the man driving the Subaru drove through a solid red light on Route 3A before clipping a UPS truck and a Honda vehicle at the intersection with Beachwood Street.

Police said crews were eventually able to free the man from the Subaru, at which point police said he refused medical treatment.

Police said the man was given a summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the UPS driver was uninjured.

