BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to 107 Munroe Street in Roxbury for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

Upon arrival, police say they found a victim who was shot and transported them to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say homicide detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)