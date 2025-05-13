BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to 107 Munroe Street in Roxbury for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

Upon arrival, police say they found a victim who was shot and transported them to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say homicide detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made at this time.

