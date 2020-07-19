Person taken to the hospital following serious crash in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Saturday night in Reading, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash near Main and South streets around 10 p.m. found two damaged vehicles and debris across the street as a result of the crash, fire officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

