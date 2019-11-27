Person trapped under vehicle at Boston repair shop prompts large emergency response

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person became trapped under a vehicle inside an auto repair shop in Boston on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive emergency response.

Firefighters responding to a report of a person trapped under a pickup truck at Peter’s Auto Body on Hyde Park Avenue around 11:40 a.m. launched a technical rescue, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews were able to extricate the victim by jacking up the truck, fire officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word their condition.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a repair bay roped off with yellow police tape.

Boston police are assisting with an investigation.

At approximately 11:40 a Tech Rescue response for a person trapped under a car at 237 Hyde Park Ave. Companies were able to extricate the person by jacking up the vechicle. The person was transported by @BOSTON_EMS to the hospital. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/tE6JHd2Wgp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 27, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)