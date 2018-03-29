Person unaccounted for following Wareham house fire

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Wareham that left one person unaccounted for.

Video showed the intense flames taking over both floors of the building on Restfull Lane early Wednesday morning.

Crews said that due to dangerous conditions, they had not been able to go inside. They brought in heavy machinery around 7 a.m. to take what remained of the house down before conducting a search.

It is unclear if the unaccounted person was inside the home during the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

