NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a home in Needham Wednesday morning that drew a large response from neighboring communities.

According to fire officials, three people were inside the house, two of which made it out safely. Officials said the operation focused now on recovery as of 10 a.m.; the first call came around 5 a.m.

The blaze on Woodworth Road resulted in heavy fire coming from all floors of the home and about 75 firefighters were on scene.

