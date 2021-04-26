Person under train prompts suspension of Orange Line service in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person found under a train prompted the suspension of Orange Line service in Boston on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Service has been suspended between North Station and the Back Bay, the MBTA announced in a tweet just before 1:45 p.m.

Riders are being to told to use Green Line service between North Station and Copley to access the Back Bay.

No additional information was immediately available.

Orange Line: Service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to a person under a train at State St. Customers can use Green Line Service between North Station and Copley to access Back Bay. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 26, 2021

