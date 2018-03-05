Person wanted for opening fire on car on Florida highway

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WHDH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired at a car on a highway in Oakland Park, Florida.

Police said the car the suspect fired at had a woman, her boyfriend and her 6-year-old stepson inside. The suspect then sped away from the scene.

The woman said she is not sure why she was targeted but is thankful everyone is safe.

Police are looking for a maroon-colored SUV.

