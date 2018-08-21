Person who took in injured raccoon needs rabies vaccine after being bitten several times

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WHDH) — Police in Maine say a Kennebunkport resident who inappropriately took in an injured raccoon and tried to nurse it back to health is now in need of a rabies vaccination after being bitten several times.

A game warden responding to the person’s home was also bitten while trying to remove the wild animal, officials said. Both must now undergo medical treatment for rabies.

“NEVER take in a wild animal into your home! Wild animals are meant to left alone and remain outdoors,” the Kennebunkport Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Never touch a wild animal. It is unsafe for you and could cause the animal to become aggressive. Be smart and be safe!”

Police reminded residents to contact the Maine Warden Service if they come across an injured animal.

