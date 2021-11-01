MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A person who was wearing a zombie costume is wanted in connection with a violent altercation at a restaurant in New Hampshire over the weekend that left a man injured.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at 603 Bar and Grill on Elm Street in Manchester shortly before midnight on Saturday found a 27-year-old man who was bleeding, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had gotten into a fight with another patron at the bar who was dressed in a zombie Halloween costume, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall. He was last seen heading north on Elm Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)