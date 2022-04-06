CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pest problems seem to be piling up in Cambridge.

City leaders held an emergency meeting to address the growing rat infestation Wednesday evening.

“We’ve here because of the infestation of rats you can’t even sit out on your deck anymore,” said Natassa Mason.

Some in the crowd fought to be heard at the meeting, saying they have never seen the infestation this bad before.

“They’re big. They’re very big. Very big and scary,” said Elaine Thorne. “I’m afraid to go out of my house at night.”

Neighbors say the rodents are bolder than ever. One rat was caught on camera pulling what appears to be a loaf of bread down the road.

“They just walk right by you like they are paying rent,” Thorne said.

“I was sitting on my deck and one came up the stairs and passed my feet,” said Mason.

The city is urging residents to help curb the infestation by using the compost program that is already in place, checking their trash bins for holes, removing any excess water from their yards, and properly managing bird feeders.

“It’s people’s behavior,” said Judith Nathans. “If they don’t pay attention, or they keep that lid up or have that chicken they didn’t eat, that’s what they’re going to go for.”

Like neighboring Somerville, Cambridge has also just been approved for a five-month pilot program that should help.

