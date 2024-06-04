MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old pet bird escaped a home in Milford last Monday, but was lured inside a Wrentham resident’s home with the song “Tequila” by The Champs.

Thor is a cockatiel with a big personality and a favorite song.

“The only way he’ll answer to you, that he’ll come to you, is if you whistle the Tequila song,” owner Paula Desouza said.

On Memorial Day, Thor flew outside when a door was accidentally left open.

“As soon as she opened the kitchen door, he flew right out,” Desouza said.

For three days, Thor’s heartbroken owners posted on social media, hoping to bring Thor home, and then — a lucky break.

“So, I guess someone in Wrentham posted Thor on the peak of a house, ‘Anyone missing a bird?” Desouza said.

In a different town, miles away, the feathered flight risk was spotted, but there was only one way to lure the songbird in.

“Tequila. Tequila is the favorite song,” owner Ronney Defaria said.

A homeowner in Wrentham whistled Thor’s favorite tune, and just like that, he was in the house and on top of the man’s head.

“I leave my job and go get him and now he’s here with me,” Defaria said.

Now, he’s safely back at home, and hasn’t lost any of his passion for that one song. Thor’s owners have had him almost since he was born and now plan to keep a closer eye on the doors and windows.

