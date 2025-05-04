GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Several pets were rescued and one was killed in a basement fire in Gloucester on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Newton Road around 5:25 a.m. found a small fire in a basement laundry room, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

All occupants escaped on their own, but several pets had to be rescued from the home. One pet did not survive. There were no reported injuries.

Four residents were displaced. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts was called in to assist to the family.

“The first arriving crews did a great job of getting water on this fire and containing it to the area of origin,” Smith said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

