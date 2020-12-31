The Food and Drug Administration is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about a recently recalled pet food following the deaths of 28 dogs who ate it.

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall Wednesday of certain Sportsmix High Energy dog and cat food products due to tests indicating high levels of aflatoxin.

Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, this toxicity can be fatal.

The FDA says it is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled product.

They are currently investigating and say case counts and the scope of the recall may expand as new information becomes available.

The current recalled lot codes are:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

Retailers and distributors are urged to pull the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.

Pet owners are advised not to feed the recalled products to their pets, destroy the products, and sanitize all bowls, cups and storage containers.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)