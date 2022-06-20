BOSTON (WHDH) - The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of a popular dog food brand due to a potential salmonella contamination.

Freshpet Inc. recalled a specific lot of 4.5 lb. bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe, with a sell-by date of 10/29/22. The company is advising anyone who has bought the product with this sell-by date and the UPC code 627975011673 to stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately.

“Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks,” the company said in a statement. “No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.”

So far, Freshpet has not received any reports of adverse reactions to their products, but the lot may have sold at limited Target stores and other retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia. It may have also sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia.

Salmonella can cause harm to children, the elderly and the immunocompromised if they’ve handled something contaminated with salmonella and not thoroughly washed their hands and surfaces afterward.

Salmonella symptoms in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. More serious infections can cause ailments including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. People with any of these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

In dogs, salmonella infections can cause lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some dogs could only have a decreased appetite, fever and

Dogs with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can still infect other animals or humans. Dog owners who observe these symptoms in their pets after they’ve eaten any recalled food are asked to contact their veterinarians.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)