WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two older dogs were found heavily panting inside a hot pickup truck as temperatures reached into the mid-80s in Wareham on Tuesday, authorities said.

Wareham Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) officers responding to a parking lot in Wareham Crossing say they found a yellow lab and a chocolate lab in the back of a truck with a cab.

Officers observed a small vent window open with considerable heat coming from it, WDNR said.

An unlocked glass hatch was opened and the officers gave the dogs water.

The owner of the dogs eventually returned to the truck and was given a citation.

WDNR says the dogs did not need medical attention.

Pet owners are urged not to leave their animals in these conditions.

