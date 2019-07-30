Pet owners reminded not to tether dogs during extreme heat

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston reminded pet owners not to tether their dogs during the extreme heat, citing an updated law in Massachusetts that residents may not be aware of.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for many parts of the state, which triggers a section of the updated tethering law.

According to Massachusetts General Law, dogs cannot be:

Tethered to a stationary object for longer than five hours in a 24-hour period

Tethered outdoors between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless not for more than 15 minutes and when the owner/guardian/keeper is present

During periods of extreme weather, the law changes.

“A person shall not leave a dog outside when a weather advisory, warning, or watch is issued by a local, state, or federal authority, or when outside environmental conditions including, but not limited to, extreme heat, cold, wind, rain, snow, or hail pose an adverse risk to the health or safety of the dog, unless the tethering is for not more than 15 minutes,” the law states.”

Real-feel temperatures in the high 90’s and triple-digits are likely Tuesday.

Under this law, any law enforcement officer has the authority to issue citations or warnings for owners who do not comply.

Click here for the full text of the existing law.

