BOSTON (WHDH) - With the summer upon us, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding pet owners about the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars.

Owners may consider leaving their pets in their vehicles while they run into the grocery store or other businesses but the ARL is warning that those trips could take longer due to customer limits put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They also say that animals left in cars for a just short period of time could be deadly.

Pets cannot efficiently cool their bodies like humans, according to the ARL.

In addition, the inside of vehicles can heat up to well over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes when the temperature outside is below 80 degrees and the windows are cracked.

This heat can make animals susceptible to heat stroke, with the onset of symptoms being rapid.

It is also against the law in Massachusetts to keep an animal confined in a vehicle when extreme heat or cold may threaten their health.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep their dogs at home when it’s hot outside and to set them up in a cool, humidity- and temperature-controlled room with plenty of water.

The ARL says outdoor exercise should be limited to the morning and evening hours when it is coolest.

