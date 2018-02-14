Pet owners warned after coyote attacks in Ashland

ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Residents of Ashland are being warned to keep a close eye on their pets after a pair of recent coyote attacks.

Animal Control says they have received two reports of coyote attacks on dogs in the past week on the north side of town.

“We strongly encourage pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash when out for walks, monitor pets when they are outside (even if they’re inside a fenced yard), and to keep cats inside,” officials said.

Residents with questions or concerns should contact the Ashland Animal Control Officer at 508-532-7305.

