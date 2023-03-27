BOSTON (WHDH) - A pet pig that was ditched by its owner in Boston last year and became a staff favorite at an animal rescue facility has found a new home in New Hampshire.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Clarendon the pig was originally brought to Boston by her former owner in October 2022.

Brining the 1-year-old sow to the residence of a relative, the ARL said the owner then abandoned the pig there, leading to a resident reaching out to Boston Animal Control.

Image provided by The Animal Rescue League of Boston

Clarendon was eventually brought to the ARL, where she stayed for six months and “immediately became a favorite among staff and volunteers with her sparkling personality and playfulness,” ARL Media Relations Manager Mike DeFina said in a statement.

It was in February when DeFina said local media reports highlighting Clarendon led to a family in New Hampshire reaching out with immediate interest in adopting her.

Renamed “Rosie” by her new owners, ARL personnel brought the sow to the Granite State on Friday, March 24, where officials say she “took to her new home with great enthusiasm.”

DeFina said the family was overwhelmed with excitement to welcome the animal to their home, where she also met the two other pet pigs on the property.

Image provided by The Animal Rescue League of Boston

“ARL has taken tremendous joy in caring for Clarendon over the past six months, she truly is an amazing pig with an infectious personality,” DeFina stated. “It was a wonderful moment to see her welcomed into her home and we are grateful to her new family for giving her the home she truly deserves.”

