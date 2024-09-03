WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pet rabbit hitched a ride inside the grill of a truck from northern Vermont, near the Canadian border, over 200 miles to Westfield, Mass. over the weekend.

A Westfield resident drove back to town after a vacation in Morgan, Vt. over the holiday weekend and found a domestic rabbit alive and unharmed inside the front of their truck, according to a statement from Westfield Animal Control.

The driver was able to safely take the bunny out of the vehicle’s grill before calling animal control to come pick up the pet, the statement said.

Animal control officers set the rabbit up with hay, food pellets, and water. The bunny was then able to rest and be nourished after traveling for hours down Interstate 91.

The driver also made a pit stop in Ludlow, Vt. for gas on the way home.

It turns out the rabbit got on board all the way back in Morgan, Vt. — where the driver started their journey, the statement said.

The bunny’s owners, from Morgan, Vt., reached out to Westfield Animal Control after they saw their pet — Mr. Hopps — on social media.

