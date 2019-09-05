Pet supply retailer expands dog treat recall due to salmonella risk

(WHDH) — The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that a recall involving a popular brand of dog treats has been expanded due to a possible salmonella health risk.

Dog Goods is now recalling 30-packs of “Berkley & Jensen” brand pig ears sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores, according to the FDA.

Officials say Dog Goods purchased the pig ears from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019.

At this time, the FDA and CDC are investigating a link between pig ear pet treats and human cases of salmonellosis.

The recall was expanded after the Rhode Island Department of Health found salmonella in the Berkley & Jensen brand treats.

Dog Goods first recalled 34 lots of Chef Toby Pig Ears in August.

All of the recalled items were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

