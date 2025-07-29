People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has announced a lawsuit against the Maine Lobster Festival, claiming that boiling lobsters alive is unlawful and cruel.

The animal rights organization cites a Maine law prohibiting the torture and torment of animals and asks the court to declare the festival a public nuisance.

In a statement, PETA says in part, “These sentient creatures are painfully scalded to death through prolonged exposure to superheated steam without prior stunning, mechanical destruction of the brain, or any method intended to render them insensible to pain.”

The Maine Lobster Festival said in a statement that the event uses “traditional, lawful, and widely accepted cooking methods. While we respect differing viewpoints, there is no conclusive scientific consensus that lobsters experience pain.”

The festival begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday in Rockland, Maine.

