Pete Buttigieg turns focus to New Hampshire after claiming victory in Iowa

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited several cities and towns in New Hampshire on Tuesday after claiming victory in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

Buttigieg declared victory at well after midnight in a rousing speech. Buttigieg made the proclamation even though glitches with a new mobile app left the results unknown the morning after the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest.

“By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” Buttigieg said.

When results finally started rolling in at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Buttigieg was in the lead.

Buttigieg spent the day Tuesday in Nashua, Manchester, Portsmouth, and Hampton.

He spoke about healthcare, climate change, and immigration.

The New Hampshire primary is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

