Pete Frates gifted personalized Red Sox World Series championship ring

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox gifted Pete Frates with a personalized World Series championship ring on Friday.

Frates, 34, is a former Boston College baseball captain who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2012.

Frates’ father, John Frates, says that getting this honor from the Red Sox is a dream come true for his son.

“Pete, I feel like your baseball career is now complete,” John Frates said. “It’s a little boy playing catch out here in the yard, on to a star at Saint John’s Prep, and then Boston College where he hit a home run at Fenway Park in a real college game, to today’s completion ceremony.”

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was among those on hand for the special ceremony at Frates’ home.

Since Frates’ diagnosis, he has taken an active role in bringing awareness and raising money for ALS with the Ice Bucket Challenge.

His Ice Bucket Challenge has raised more than $200 million for research.

