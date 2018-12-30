Pete Frates returns home from hospital in time for New Year’s Eve

Pete Frates is happy to be home after a brief stay in the hospital that caused him to miss the annual ‘Plunge 4 Pete’ event inspired by him.

Pete’s mother says he was being treated for pneumonia, which is not unusual for late-stage ALS patients.

Pete has even battled pneumonia several times before, but his determination and courage are what get him through.

On Saturday, hundreds braved the cold in Gloucester to plunge into the Atlantic Ocean for Pete, all to raise awareness for ALS.

The event, now in its seventh year, began when Pete was first diagnosed in 2012.

Pete missed this year’s event due to his hospital stay, but his family looks forward to spending New Year’s Eve with him.

