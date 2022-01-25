(CNN) — “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is getting a live-action remake, but Emmy winning actor Peter Dinklage isn’t sure it should.

Disney announced that “West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler will star as the princess in the remake of the 1937 animated film. Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen. Dinklage thinks the story shouldn’t be remade at all if it’s not updated.

The “Game of Thrones” star appeared on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast Monday and raised some questions about revisiting the 85-year-old film at this time.

“I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” he told Maron. “You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f—ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f— are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

The original “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the first full length animated feature from Disney, can still be told says Dinklage, it just needs to be updated to today’s standards.

“If you tell the story of ‘Snow White’ with the most f—ed up, progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in,” he told Maron.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)