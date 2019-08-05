Peter Pan driver accused of locking passenger in luggage compartment of bus headed to Boston

WILLINGTON, CONN. (WHDH) - A Peter Pan bus driver is facing charges after she allegedly locked a passenger in the luggage compartment of a bus headed to Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a 911 call from a woman who said she was locked in the luggage compartment of a bus that was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 around 4 p.m. pinged the call to the area of exit 70 in Willington, Connecticut, state police said.

A trooper parked at exit 73 pulled over the bus and spoke with the male driver who then opened both passenger side compartments and reportedly found the female victim who called 911.

The woman, who refused medical attention, said that she had been purposely locked inside the compartment by a female driver while attempting to retrieve items from her bag, state police said.

The driver, who was still on the bus as a passenger, was identified as Wendy Helena Alberty, state police added.

Alberty was arrested and charged with breach of peace — second degree, reckless endangerment — second degree, and unlawful restraint — first degree.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)