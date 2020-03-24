Peter Pan scales back Northeast bus schedule to help stop spread of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Peter Pan announced Tuesday that it is temporarily scaling back its bus schedule across the Northeast in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The bus company says it will move forward with providing transportation for essential personnel throughout the 100 communities it serves.

“This decision was not taken lightly as we know that many passengers use Peter Pan Bus as their primary mode of transportation. We have met with state and local officials and are following the CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting our buses,” said Peter Picknelly, Chairman and CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines. “With regards to our passengers, employees, and the communities we service, safety is our #1 priority and will always be.”

Passengers will be notified of schedule cancellations via email. They will also be posted to Peter Pan’s travel alerts page.

Passengers traveling through April 5, who need to postpone scheduled travel can contact Peter Pan to cancel existing arrangements and request that a credit is placed in their account to be used for future travel.

Peter Pan says it will continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks.

