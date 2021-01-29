BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people have signed a petition pushing for full-time, in-person learning in all Massachusetts public schools.

Bring Kids Back MA created the petition and announced Thursday that they also took a vote of no confidence in the Massachusetts Teachers Association and some local unions.

“Our children have exercised silent patience. They have diligently focused their eyes on screens while grown-ups across the Commonwealth have argued their way into an almost one-year stalemate,” the group said in a statement. “Now is the time to give the one-million public school students in this Commonwealth the hope that they need.”

Merrie Najimy, president of the MTA, says it is still not safe to reopen all schools for full in-person learning.

“All of these criteria are not in place consistently around the state,” she said. “We were thrilled when the state announced a COVID surveillance testing program, but it hasn’t started yet. The vaccination problem hasn’t started yet. The sooner we can get these measures in place, the sooner we can return to more in-person learning.”

The MTA stressed that it supports reopening schools but only once safety protocols and resources are in place.

