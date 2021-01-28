TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “thin blue line” flag mural is stirring up controversy at Taunton High School.

A petition has been started to take down the mural, which was painted on a wall near the school resource officer’s office years ago.

April Cabrera Funches, who runs the Taunton Diversity Network, told WJAR that she doesn’t know who started the petition but that the group supported it.

“What we’ve heard from the students, either present students and even former students is that they don’t want the flag to be there, that it has a negative vibe and they think it should be removed,” she said. “The negative vibe is not the support of the police. We fully support the police department and the work that they do. We do know there are, we talk about it all the time, that there are some bad apples. But lately, that flag has been used to really promote and support white supremacy.”

A spokesperson for the Taunton Police Department said that they are meeting with school leaders Thursday to talk about the mural.

