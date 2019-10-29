SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WHDH) — A recent petition claims a haunted house so terrifying that it requires participants to sign a 40-page waiver is actually a torture chamber in disguise and needs to be shut down.

The petition on Change.org asks the Tennessee Senate to close McKamey Manor in Summertown, which offers haunted tours that target personal fears and last up to 10 hours.

Petitioners say McKamey Manor forces participants to ingest drugs and undergo waterboarding, among other torture tactics.

“It’s literally just a kidnapping & torture house,” the petition reads. “Some people have had to seek professional psychiatric help and medical care for extensive injuries.”

The McKamey Manor’s website says their haunted attraction is a “rough, intense and truly frightening experience.”

Their website adds that people can quit at any time but the petition claims that there have been reports of the “torture” continuing even when people repeat their safe word for several minutes.

Along with signing a 40-page waiver, McKamey Manor participants must also get physically and mentally cleared by a doctor, pass a background check, have proof of medical insurance and pass a portable drug test on the day of the tour.

The petition to shut down the haunted attraction had more than 30,000 signatures by Tuesday morning.

