Petition to change date of Halloween quickly picking up steam

(WHDH) — Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved to a different date.

The petition was launched on Change.org by the Halloween and Costume Association.

The nonprofit is lobbying to move Halloween from October 31 to the last Saturday of the month.

Such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful, according to the association.

“Why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day?” the petition asked.

As of Friday afternoon, nearly 80,000 people had signed the petition.

“It makes more sense to have it always on a Saturday so that we don’t have to worry about getting the kids home and in bed early for school the next day,” one person in favor of the change wrote.

Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve, which started as a Pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.

