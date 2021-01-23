Pets feared dead after fire tears through Haverhill building

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters said no one was hurt after a blaze tore through a Haverhill triple decker Saturday but that some pets may not have made it out.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Victor Street at 3 p.m. found heavy flames on the second floor of the building which soon spread to other levels, Fire Chief William Laliberty said. All residents were safely evacuated and firefighers had to battle the fire from outside due to safety concerns.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

