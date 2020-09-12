Pets rescued from house fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Several pets were rescued from a fire at a multifamily home in Quincy Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at 3 p.m. found a multifamily home on fire, officials said. The fire was knocked down and no one was hurt.

Several pets were rescued from the home, including one cat that needed oxygen, firefighters said.

