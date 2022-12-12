BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Veterinary Clinic welcomed local pets over the weekend to take holiday photos with Santa.

The 8th annual Santa Paws event was held at BVC Bay Village and featured treats for humans and pets and a chance to donate to some important causes.

The event is held each December as part of an effort to give back to industry and animal care nonprofits, including Jr’s Paws For a Cause, Not One More Vet, Inc, Service Dog Project Inc., and Shultz’s Guest House.

“A massive thank you to everyone who helped make this happen…” BVC said in a Facebook post. “It was a year to remember.”

