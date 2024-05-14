BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of pets up for adoption got the VIP treatment Monday at Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, which came up with a unique way to help local shelter animals.

The groups of pets, from the Animal Rescue League of Boston, were invited to model for a professional photographer inside some of the hotel’s most beautiful rooms.

“It’s such a great opportunity today just because of the sheer backdrop and the beauty that was offered for these animals,” said Mike DeFina of the ARL of Boston.

The hotel organized Monday’s glamorous shoot ahead of National Rescue Dog Day which takes place on May 20, but it’s not just the dogs getting their glam shots.

“To have the opportunity to have not only a professional photographer but this beautiful backdrop really showcases not only just the puppies and the dogs in our care but also the other types on animals we offer for families,” Defina said.

The goal is to help these furry friends find their forever homes by showcasing their vibrant personalities outside the shelter.

“If we can take them out of that environment and put them somewhere beautiful like this and focus of their personality, how gorgeous they are and really show that they can be perfect as you next companion, it really does help to get them adopted,” Photographer Jen Hillenga said.

The hotel is also famous for their ‘Hotel Lobby Dog” who gives visitors a warm welcome.

