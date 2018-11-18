Pfizer announces price hikes for 41 drugs in 2019

A trip to the pharmacy could get more expensive in January according to one pharmaceutical company.

Months after it agreed to hold off on raising prices following pressure from President Trump, Pfizer announced Friday that it will be increasing the prices in the new year.

The pharmaceutical giant will raise the prices of 41 drugs on January 15, 2019.

The company says most drugs will see a 3 to 5 percent hike.

Representatives claim that the higher costs will be offset by higher rebates from pharmacies and insurance companies.

Pfizer has yet to release the list of drugs that will be impacted by the increase.

Trump announced his plan in May to bring down drug prices by sparing the pharmaceutical industry he previously accused of “getting away with murder.”

Instead, he planned to focus his efforts on private competition and create more transparency to reduce America’s prescription pain.

The White House has yet to comment on this announcement.

